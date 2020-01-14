Chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching patients faces 2 new charges, 2 other charges dropped

National & World

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — A Mid-Michigan chiropractor who has been charged with touching a patient inappropriately is facing two new charges.

On Monday, Jan. 13, Genesee County prosecutors charged Charles Arthur Jackson with two new counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The prosecutor’s office dismissed two other charges that same day.

Jackson, a chiropractor in Grand Blanc, is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after he was accused of inappropriately massaging and groping several of his patients.

Jackson was first accused of wrongdoing in March of 2019.

After the story first broke, several more victims came forward, prompting the prosecutor’s office to investigate and add to the list of charges.

Jackson is facing multiple counts of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. He has also been charged with kidnapping after one patient claimed they were not allowed to leave the room where they were allegedly assaulted.

Jackson is scheduled for an examination on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.

