Deputies: Driver crashes through fence, garage after fleeing traffic stop in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3:30 a.m., a Happy Valley deputy pulled over a Lexus SUV for a violation near Southeast King Road and Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said as the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the driver took off and fled down SE King. The driver then went north on Southeast 145th Avenue.

The suspect was reportedly traveling at about 70 to 80 miles per hour when he came to an intersection and drove off the road near Southeast Clatsop Street.

The vehicle then crashed through a fence, over another vehicle and into a garage.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Ryan Matthew Sudlow, was taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

The sheriff’s office said Sudlow will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of criminal mischief, and a probation violation.

