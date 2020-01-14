Man charged for causing head-on crash in Saginaw Township

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Saginaw Township, MI (WNEM) — A man has been charged for causing a head-on crash in August that left a woman hospitalized for a month.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said a man has been charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Crews were called to Gratiot Road and St. Andrews Road in Saginaw Township on August 26 at around 2:30 p.m.

A 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Gratiot when it crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a 2016 Volkswagen SUV, Saginaw Township Police said. That SUV was driven by a now 52-year-old woman who suffered broken bones in her neck, back, and hand, prosecutors said.

The driver of the pickup truck was also seriously injured.

Multiple people witnessed the crash, including a 45-year-old woman who had to serve out of the way, prosecutors said.

The pickup driver has yet to be arraigned.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.