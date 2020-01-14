Man facing animal cruelty charges after video allegedly shows him throwing dog into street, abandoning it

National & World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A man is facing charges after a video allegedly shows him throwing a dog into a street and abandoning it.

Jacob Dallas, 23, is facing animal cruelty and driving under suspension charges for his role in the incident.

On January 9, police were dispatched to the 100 block of South 4th Street in Steelton for a report of animal abuse.

Upon arrival, police viewed video of Dallas throwing a dog a dog into the street and abandoning it.

As a result, police arrested Dallas, and he is now facing charges.

