Not a pretty kitty? After LSU’s win, a fan starts a GoFundMe to buy Clemson a new Tiger costume

Monday night’s college football championship game between Clemson and LSU ended up being a serious showdown between the Tigers and the Tigers. Only thing is, they happen to look very different.

LSU won 42-25. And after watching the game, LSU fan Dion Grossnickle, decided that the Clemson cat was due for a little bit of a glow-up.

What better way to do that than to start a GoFundMe effort to purchase a new costume?

If you’re not familiar with Clemson’s mascot costume, well … some find it a bit … um … terrifying.

Maybe it’s the oddly round yellow eyes, or the narrow head with matted fur, or the way the neck fur bunches up at the base. Something here is clearly off.

In 2014, it was named the fourth scariest mascot in college football by CBS Sports.

But perhaps that’s what Clemson is going for?

“It seems that the university purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981,” Grossnickle wrote on the campaign.

TG&Y was a five-and-dime store that went defunct in 2001. And in fact, the mascot was officially introduced back in 1954.

The acrylic and polyester head drew criticism from game spectators. Some on social media compared the LSU and Clemson cats head to head.

Even local law enforcement had to get in on this one.

All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department, according to the GoFundMe page.

After being up less than day, it already had surpassed its $1,000 goal.

CNN has reached out to Grossnickle for comment but has not yet heard back.