Parents upset with St. Louis school after students submit anonymous sex education questions

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV ) — A call for sexual education questions from a local school has some parents fuming, claiming the subject matter is too advanced for seventh and eighth graders.

Lafayette Preparatory Academy had students suggest any topics they wanted to discuss when it came to sexual education, and then the school emailed the list of chosen topics to parents so they would be aware of what was being discussed.

Some parents said the questions were too explicit and shouldn’t be discussed in school with students at that age.

“How has this become the new normal for this to be OK to be taught to our kids in school?” said Roxanne Taylor, a relative of a student at Lafayette Prep. “They don’t need to know this that soon. The world is already over-sexualized.”

However, the school said this is not an assignment or test. These are actually questions students submitted anonymously and teachers proposed answers.

“It is a developmentally appropriate curriculum and typically the questions are developmentally appropriate,” said executive director Susan Marino. “These are the things kids are hearing about and seeing and we want to give them objective and matter-of-fact answers to the questions they have.”

One of the questions was, “if a woman has sex with two men in the same time period and becomes pregnant, does the baby have traits of both men?”

She says the whole school has a curriculum called O.W.L. which stands for “our whole lives.” It’s one that explores human development through the lens of changing bodies, growing up, and sexual health.

Topics are sent to parents the day before the class conversations.

Marino said all parents are given a layout of the curriculum, including topics, at enrollment and parents have the option to not let their child be in the classroom while topics are discussed.

“It’s purposely built to be inclusive of all human diversity, so it does include information from humans of all backgrounds,” Marino said.

Taylor countered, saying parents likely didn’t know how in-depth these classroom conversations would be.

“These were very intimate topics that we’re talking about and should be discussed between a parent and child, or an aunt or uncle, whomever is taking care of the child,” she said. “I feel like they stripped that away from the parent to be able to have these intimate conversations.”

