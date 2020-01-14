Sabine Parish pastor accused of child cruelty

National & World

MANY, LA (KTBS) — A Sabine Parish pastor has been arrested after being accused of spanking a stepchild so hard that it left bruises still visible seven days later, Sheriff Ronny Richardson said.

Mark Rivers, 45, who pastors New Creation Ministry Church in his hometown of Zwolle, was booked Monday into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on a charge of cruelty to juveniles.

Rivers’ arrest was the result of a complaint filed with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office after the child was taken to a doctor, Richardson said.

Rivers posted a bond of $2,000 on the cruelty charge and was released from custody.

But he was booked into jail again Tuesday on outstanding warrants issued by the Many Police Department for speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and no insurance on a vehicle. He was freed after paying fines totaling $1,215.

