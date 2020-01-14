Two Roscommon men arrested for human trafficking

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Roscommon County, MI (WNEM) — A woman allegedly escaped from a residence in northern Michigan on Friday where she claimed she was being forced into prostitution.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police post were called about 3 a.m. on Jan. 10 to assist with the alleged human trafficking case.

The woman was arrested by deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a vehicle.

The woman told investigators she escaped from a residence on Roberta Drive in Crawford County where she was being forced to clean the residence and perform acts of prostitution, MSP said.

She told officers she was being held against her will by two suspects.

Those suspects have been identified as James Manford Jarrell and Jeffrey Allen Kobel, both 50-years-old and Roscommon residents.

Police said the alleged victim had been brought up north from Ypsilanti a few days prior. There was also alleged drug dealing at the residence, police said.

Jarrell and Kobel were arrested after several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the residence.

Jarrell has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of unlawful imprisonment, and habitual offender – fourth offense.

Kobel has been charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment, and habitual offender – third offense.

They both remain lodged in the Crawford County Jail.