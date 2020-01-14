Vanderbilt announces spring lineup for Chancellor’s Lecture Series

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Vanderbilt University has announced the spring lineup for its Chancellor’s Lecture Series.

The series is designed to connect the university and the Nashville community with top leaders across several industries. The spring series’ theme is “Our Global Community” which looks to create conversations about the world increasingly connecting.

The spring events include:

Monday, February 17: America Ferrera, actor, producer, director and activist

Wednesday, February 19: John Bolton and Susan Rice, former National Security Advisors

Sunday, March 15: Anderson Cooper, journalist, CNN anchor and author

The events are free and open to the public; they will be held at Langford Auditorium.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.