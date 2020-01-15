2 missing after Texas boat collision

National & World

Two fishermen are missing after a pair of boats collided off the coast of Galveston, Texas.

The US Coast Guard was notified of four people in the water at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after an 81-foot fishing vessel called Pappy’s Pride collided with the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune and capsized, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Two Coast Guard vessels responded immediately and were assisted by a “good Samaritan” vessel in pulling two fishermen from the water. One of the people pulled from the water was unresponsive, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Both were transported to a nearby medical facility.