Davidson County Commissioners vote to adopt Second Amendment sanctuary resolution

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has joined a growing list of counties in North Carolina that are Second Amendment sanctuaries.

On Tuesday night, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.

The vote was met with cheers and applause by many in attendance at the meeting.

Similar resolutions have been adopted recently in Surry and Wilkes counties.

Read the full text of the resolution below

Whereas, it is acknowledged that the right of individuals to keep and bear arms is under attack in the United States of America by elected officials from many levels of Government; and,

Whereas, it is further recognized that the Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of the land, and the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees individuals have the right to keep and bear arms in a manner that shall not be infringed; and,

Whereas, the Supreme Court of the United States has, through multiple rulings, upheld an individual’s right to keep and bear arms when federal, state, and local laws have sought to restrict this right; and,

Whereas, the right to bear arms is necessary for self-defense, the defense of others including family members, the protection of individual liberty, and for the preservation of our United States Constitution; and,

Whereas, according to the Declaration of Independence, we are afforded the “God-given” rights of personal security, personal liberty and private property, and should we ever allow this foundation to be eroded and lose faith that these rights are a gift directly from God to each individual, then we lose the basis of the greatness of the miracle of America; and,

Whereas, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its deep commitment to protecting Davidson County Citizens’ Second Amendment Rights; and,

Whereas, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners wishes to express opposition to any law, regulation, or other act that would infringe on the Second Amendment Rights of Davidson County Citizens; and,

Whereas, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners expresses its intent for Davidson County to stand as a Constitutional Rights Protection County for Second Amendment Rights by opposing any efforts by any entity to restrict these Rights. Opposition will include any means available under the U.S. Constitution and the laws of North Carolina including the withholding of funds, direction of County employees, legal action, and other means as deemed necessary and legal.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Davidson County Board of Commissioners declares Davidson County a Second Amendment Constitutional Rights Protection County and declares that Davidson County Government will respect and defend the Second Amendment Rights of County Citizens.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Davidson County Board of Commissioners implores the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress to preserve, uphold, and protect the rights of all citizens to keep and bear arms under the United States Constitution and further implores the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress to reject any provision, law, or regulation that may infringe, have the tendency to infringe, or place any additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Davidson County Government will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules, or regulations that infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms as described in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Davidson County Government will utilize all legal means necessary to protect the Second Amendment Rights of Davidson County citizens including, but not limited to, legal action.

Adopted this the 14th day of January, 2020.

