Man arrested for 19-year-old cold case murder

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) — The family of a man who was murdered 19 years ago is now getting justice.

Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 51-year-old Christopher Martin Tuesday for first-degree murder.

On December 5, 2000, Omaha Police responded to 2907 Q Street after receiving a call of a person found lying on the ground in south Omaha.

When they arrived officers found 35-year-old Todd Schumacher with multiple gunshot wounds. Schumacher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not able to make an arrest at the time, officers from the Omaha Police Homicide Unit said they classified the murder as a cold case.

Fast-forward to 2019, the victim’s daughter Alyssa Schumacher, reached out to the Cold Case Squad and the case was reopened by Detective Dave Schneider.

“After all these years, my dad will finally be able to rest in peace and our family will be able to rest a little better at night knowing that the person who did this is finally getting what he deserves,” Schumacher said.

According to the police, the Homicide Unit had enough evidence from investigating to get a felony arrest warrant for Martin.

“The Omaha Police Department is committed to exhausting all investigative efforts and resources to finding those responsible for these violent and senseless acts,” Deputy Chief Ken Kanger said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.