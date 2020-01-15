Nashville Zoo set to donate $30,000 to Australia wildfire relief efforts

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville Zoo is planning to send $30,000 to support rescue efforts and wildlife affected by wildfires in Australia.

The zoo plans to donate the funds to the Bushfire Emergency Fund at Zoos Victoria, WIRES Wildlife Rescue, and the Wildlife Warriors Fund at Zoo Australia.

Donations made to those organizations go to emergency veterinary care, research, protection, and preservation for the animals who have survived as well as support those aiding in the rescue efforts in the field.

“We’re deeply saddened by what’s happening to the wildlife and habitats in Australia,” said Rick Schwartz, Nashville Zoo President and CEO. “We feel a moral obligation to help the ongoing efforts and encourage others to show their support as well.”

All proceeds from the 2020 Round Up Program, which allows guests the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to donate toward conservation, will also go to the Australia wildfire relief efforts.

For more information on how you can help, visit NashvilleZoo.org.

