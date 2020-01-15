Search warrants in Dulos case released by court officials

National & World

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) — Search warrants related to the murder arrests of three people in the case of a mother’s disappearance were released by court officials.

Wednesday morning, Channel 3 obtained from Stamford Superior Court the 467-page warrants which detail the search for Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney were arrested last week in connection with the murder of Jennifer Dulos.

The new documents include the original search warrants for all of the properties and locations involved in the search for Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24.

Her body was never found.

However, police said they searched a number of locations, including Jennifer Dulos’ home, Fotis Dulos’ home and a trash facility in Hartford.

