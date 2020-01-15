Statewide recreational marijuana sales up to $10 million in 6 weeks

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan (WNEM) — Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have totaled more than $10 million in the first six weeks.

The week of Jan. 6 had the highest total with $1,839,328 in sales.

To date, the state has received $1,009,045 in excise tax and $665,969 in sales tax from recreational marijuana, the state of Michigan reported on Jan. 15.

The state also announced two more recreational marijuana licenses have been issued.

That brings the total to 62 licenses across the state. Among those licenses are 35 marijuana retailers which are listed below:

1st Quality Medz – 286 Burke St., River Rouge, MI 48218

20 Past 4 – 3590 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202

Ann Arbor Healing LLC – 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Arbors Wellness – 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104

Battle Creek Provisioning – 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037

Battle Spring LLC – 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015

Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan, LLC – 1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon, MI 49441

Bloom City Club – 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103

Breedsville Provision Center, LLC – 77 E. Main St., Breedsville, MI 49027

Choice Labs – 3331 Page Ave, JACKSON MI 49203

Dank on Arrival – 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City, MI 48706

ELITE WELLNESS MOUNT MORRIS – 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458

Exclusive Provisioning Centers – 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108

Green House of Walled Lake – 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake, MI 48390

Green Peak Innovations/Skymint – 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Green Planet Patient Collective – 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Greenstone – 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104

Green Tree Relief – 124 S. Main St., Reading, MI 49274

Herbology – 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218

Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co. – 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631

Meds Cafe – 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779

Michigan Supply and Provisions – 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256

MISSION ANN ARBOR – 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Nature’s Medicines – 3480 E. NORTH UNION ROAD, BAY CITY MI 48706

Nature’s ReLeaf Burton, Inc. – 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529

Park Place Provisionary – 1922 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202

Pinnacle Emporium – 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256

Puff Cannabis Company – 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706

RELEAF CENTER FOR COMPASSIONATE CARE CHESANING – 144 W BROAD Bldg, CHESANING MI 48616

Releaf Center for Compassionate Care – 1840 Terminal Road, Suite A, Niles, MI 49120

Remedii – 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526

Roots – 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706

The Barn – 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529

The Fire Station, LLC – 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866

White River Wellness – 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349

If you are interested in buying recreational marijuana you should check with each individual retailer to see if they are selling their product yet.

You must be 21-years-old or older to legally purchase recreational marijuana.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.