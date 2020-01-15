Statewide recreational marijuana sales up to $10 million in 6 weeks
Michigan (WNEM) — Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have totaled more than $10 million in the first six weeks.
The week of Jan. 6 had the highest total with $1,839,328 in sales.
To date, the state has received $1,009,045 in excise tax and $665,969 in sales tax from recreational marijuana, the state of Michigan reported on Jan. 15.
The state also announced two more recreational marijuana licenses have been issued.
That brings the total to 62 licenses across the state. Among those licenses are 35 marijuana retailers which are listed below:
1st Quality Medz – 286 Burke St., River Rouge, MI 48218
20 Past 4 – 3590 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202
Ann Arbor Healing LLC – 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Arbors Wellness – 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
Battle Creek Provisioning – 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037
Battle Spring LLC – 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015
Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan, LLC – 1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon, MI 49441
Bloom City Club – 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103
Breedsville Provision Center, LLC – 77 E. Main St., Breedsville, MI 49027
Choice Labs – 3331 Page Ave, JACKSON MI 49203
Dank on Arrival – 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City, MI 48706
ELITE WELLNESS MOUNT MORRIS – 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458
Exclusive Provisioning Centers – 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
Green House of Walled Lake – 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake, MI 48390
Green Peak Innovations/Skymint – 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Green Planet Patient Collective – 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Greenstone – 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
Green Tree Relief – 124 S. Main St., Reading, MI 49274
Herbology – 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218
Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co. – 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631
Meds Cafe – 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779
Michigan Supply and Provisions – 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256
MISSION ANN ARBOR – 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Nature’s Medicines – 3480 E. NORTH UNION ROAD, BAY CITY MI 48706
Nature’s ReLeaf Burton, Inc. – 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529
Park Place Provisionary – 1922 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202
Pinnacle Emporium – 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256
Puff Cannabis Company – 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706
RELEAF CENTER FOR COMPASSIONATE CARE CHESANING – 144 W BROAD Bldg, CHESANING MI 48616
Releaf Center for Compassionate Care – 1840 Terminal Road, Suite A, Niles, MI 49120
Remedii – 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526
Roots – 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706
The Barn – 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529
The Fire Station, LLC – 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866
White River Wellness – 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349
If you are interested in buying recreational marijuana you should check with each individual retailer to see if they are selling their product yet.
You must be 21-years-old or older to legally purchase recreational marijuana.
