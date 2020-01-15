“Totes 2 Tots” helps foster children have a sense of dignity

National & World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A viral Facebook post is shedding light on a common problem for foster kids: not having a proper place to store their belongings when they’re removed from a home, or transferring foster homes.

Social service groups say the need is real and a local man named Jaquan Bridges knows all about it.

“I was in foster care from nine until 21-years-old. It’s real sad it’s hurtful, it’s real hurtful. I got shipped off to group then to group home to group home to group home and I’ve been in probably like seven group homes. Every time you have to move you really don’t have nothing we just throw your clothes in a trash bag and keep moving, like a no permanency.”

Carol Christopher, the chief operating officer for Georgia’s division of family and children services, also knows the need is real for suitcases, bookbags and duffel bags.

“It honors the child and their possessions and it’s a way to have that be their own and give them something to take with them through the life of the time they were in care,” she said.

The Facebook post people are sharing urges folks to donate suitcases to foster care organizations.

CBS46 learned that DFACS Georgia, Georgia Cancer Specialists and Northside Hospital are teaming up to launch the “Totes 2 Tots” campaign.

Meantime, Jaquan Bridges is about five years removed from being in foster care. He’s also now a sophomore psychology major at Georgia State University, and a chef. The former foster child knows donated suitcases and bags are really about giving a girl or boy their dignity.

“Yeah it’s definitely a good thing it’s definitely a good thing,” he said.

The “Totes 2 Tots” campaign has a Facebook page, and organizers are asking for new bags.

But other foster care groups tell CBS46, they’ll take bags in good condition, and mostly duffel bags and book bags because they don’t take up as much storage space.