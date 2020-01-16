A question about rape was included on a ninth-grade biology homework assignment at a Texas high school

National & World

A Texas school district is taking “corrective action” after a question about rape was included on a ninth-grade biology homework assignment.

About 90 students at Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas, about 30 minutes outside of Houston, got an “inappropriate homework question” on an assignment from one of their teachers, Klein Independent School District spokeswoman Rachel Trotter told CNN.

The question asked students to solve the following, according to CNN affiliate, KPRC:

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?”

“The assignment is not part of the District’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the District’s instructional philosophy,” Trotter said. “The District has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”

A parent and a social media post brought the homework question to the district’s attention, Trotter said. She would not comment on the teacher’s employment status or on the district’s process for approving curriculum. She did say that teachers do have the option to choose supplemental materials for additional assignments.

Trotter said the district would not have further comment about the issue.

“It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought … they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them,” parent Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade, told KPRC. “That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”