Fort Smith Woman Sentenced To 40 Years For Murder Of Former Teacher

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman found with a vehicle belonging to a former teacher found dead in his home in July 2019 has pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder.

Taylor Elkins was charged for the murder of William Dubois Jr. in October of 2019 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for First Degree Murder Thursday, Jan. 16.

She was previously facing charges of hindering apprehension and theft by receiving when she was found with a red 2013 Ford Focus that belonged to Dubois Jr., according to a probable cause affidavit.

Elkins told law enforcement in July that a male had given her the car. She changed her story later, saying she was given the car in exchange for sexual favors from the victim.

She originally pleaded not guilty in July and was held in the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

