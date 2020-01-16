Gigi Hadid dismissed from jury pool in Harvey Weinstein trial

National & World

Supermodel Gigi Hadid will not be a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial.

Hadid was dismissed from the jury pool in Weinstein’s rape trial when she arrived Thursday morning, and both sides agreed to her dismissal, according to court spokesman Lucian Chalfen.

The 24-year-old was among 120 potential jurors in Monday’s jury pool, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. She had been asked to fill out a jury questionnaire and return for Thursday’s hearing.

On Monday, Hadid, sitting in the jury box, said she had met the former film producer. When asked by Judge James Burke if she could be fair and impartial, Hadid answered, “Yes.”

After reading a list of potential witnesses, Judge Burke asked jurors if they knew of anyone on the list. Hadid raised her hand again, saying, “I have met Selma Hayek,” according to the pool reporter.

“I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” she said.

Weinstein, 67, has been charged with five felony counts, including rape and predatory sexual assault, based on claims by two women. He has denied wrongdoing, and jury selection in his trial began last week in New York State Supreme Court.