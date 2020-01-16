J&S Cafeteria attack arrest; employee threw boiling water & stabbed coworker, police say
Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he threw boiling water and stabbed a co-worker with a pocket knife on Wednesday morning.
Asheville Police were called to the J&S Cafeteria inside the River Ridge Shopping Center just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect ran from the scene.
Soon after, authorities arrested David Eugene Daugherty, 49, and charged him with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Daugherty is currently being held in the Buncombe County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments