Man tortures, kills girlfriend’s cat during police standoff

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) — An Omaha man appeared in court after torturing and killing his girlfriend’s cat during a standoff with police.

Larry Barnes appeared in court on Monday. Barnes’ bond was set at $150,000.

According to court records, officers arrived at Barnes’ home to arrest him after he assaulted his girlfriend.

Barnes barricaded himself inside his house.

While inside, court records indicate, Barnes tortured and killed his girlfriend’s cat with a knife.

According to court documents, Barnes first set the cat on fire then used a knife to kill and “disembowel” the animal.

After he killed the cat court records say Barnes threw the cat outside.

As officers tried to make contact with Barnes, court documents state he began to throw harsh chemicals like bleach and bug spray at the officers.

Barnes is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.