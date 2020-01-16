Philadelphia Wings Sign 15-Year-Old Malvern Prep Freshman Battling Cancer To One-Day Contract

National & World

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — The Philadelphia Wings have a new player. Fifteen-year-old Lucca DiBartolomeo signed a one-day contract with the Wings and will join the team at its game on Sunday night.

The Malvern Prep freshman experienced shoulder pain last fall and then doctors found a tumor.

But Lucca has just finished his treatment and is months ahead of schedule.

What a way to celebrate.

“I had no idea. I walked up here, I was so surprised. I was so happy to be with my favorite players. I can’t wait to be out there on Sunday and spend time with the team and have a great time,” Lucca said.

“Just have a good celebration and bring him onto our team and into our family and join us in the locker room and pregame just to show him how it’s done at our level and give him an experience of a lifetime,” Wings forward Matt Rambo said.

At Sunday’s game, Lucca will have a customized locker stall and enjoy a VIP experience with the players.

