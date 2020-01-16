Recent snows bring ideal skiing conditions to Whitefish Mountain Resort

National & World

WHITEFISH (KPAX TV) — It’s been a snowy start to the new year at Whitefish Mountain Resort with close to six feet of new snow in the last two weeks.

Whitefish Mountain Resort currently holds the deepest snow depth in the state of Montana with 111 inches at the summit.

Whitefish Mountain Resort spokeswoman Riley Polumbus says this is the deepest snow depth they’ve seen at this point of the season in years.

“This is the deepest summit base that we’ve had in a very long time, like 24 some years,” she said.

Polumbus added that conditions picked up this month after a slow start to the season, and all the recent snowfall has created ideal conditions on the mountain.

“Beautiful powder snow, and the kind of stuff you love to ski, and if you’re a lifelong skier or snowboarder this is really the goods,” she told MTN News.

Ski Instructor Kevin McConnell says these are the best conditions he’s seen on the mountain all season, “they’re the best, deep powder, sunshine. Can’t beat it.”

Polumbus says the deep snowpack bodes well for the remainder of the ski season, “all of sudden we’re going ‘whoa, wait — we’re at really deep spot, this is more than where we ended last year’.”

Whitefish Mountain Resort received 34 inches of snow in the last week alone.

