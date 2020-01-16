Sheriff displays $120,000 police stopped an 83-year-old from sending scammers

National & World

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WJRT) — Scam victims will not get their money or the big prize, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

He laid $120,000 on a table, which he said came from one of these scams.

Swanson said an 83-year-old man of sound mind had been caught up in this scam for the last three years. The scammers had him convinced he’d win big money and a Mercedes if he played along.

After the man sent nearly $250,000 to the scammers, the elder abuse team at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to save him from losing any more of his hard-earned money.

Swanson strongly advised everyone to sound an alarm if they believe scammers are targeting them before it’s too late and they lose money.

