Deputies: Suspected burglar left footprint at crime scene

Team Sheriff is looking for 34-year-old Aaron Bleiot — wanted breaking into a home and property damage.

Investigators say Bleiot left incriminating evidence at the scene — including his shirt, ball cap, and whiskey bottle with finger prints. They also say he left his footprint behind at the crime scene.

If you know where he is — turn him in to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office 251-574-8633.

Orange Beach Police taking to social media — posting pictures of a white Dodge truck with a white front grill.

Police say the truck pulled behind a local business and stole a 12-foot trailer. The crime happened on Wednesday, January 8th around 9 a.m.

If you know who the truck belongs to — give Orange Beach Police a call 251-981-9777.

