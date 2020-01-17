Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back James Conner Sends Military Veteran To The Super Bowl

National & World

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — James Conner is making dreams come true for a Pennsylvania military veteran.

Conner tweeted Thursday that he had partnered with the Air Force Sergeants Association and USAA to send Chief Louis Boykin to the Super Bowl in Miami.

“Honored to work with @AFSAHQ & @USAA to present 2 tix to #SBLIV to Chief Louis Boykin. Whether in uniform or in his community he is continuously serving! #SaluteToService”

Conner worked to get Boykin two tickets to the game in Miami on February 2nd. He is planning on attending the Super Bowl with his wife, Delores.

Chief Boykin has over three decades of military service and stationed assignments around the world. He rose through the ranks of the US Air Force and the Pennsylvania National Guard, ultimately rising to the rank of Command Chief Master Sergeant for the State of Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Boykin’s military service took him to England, North Africa, Italy, Qatar, Germany, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, among other places. He has been given numerous awards for his service, including the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

“With over three decades of military service to his name, Command Chief Master Sergeant Louis Boykin is someone our country owes a debt of gratitude to,” said James Conner. “I am honored to team up with USAA and the AFSA to provide a trip to the Super Bowl to recognize Chief Boykin’s honorable military career and am looking forward to meeting him in Miami.”

Conner is scheduled to meet with Chief Boykin and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend at Super Bowl Experience.

