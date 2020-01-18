How protest signs are being used at the Women’s March

National & World

“A woman’s place is in the resistance,” “Females are strong as hell” and “Without Hermione, Harry would’ve died in book 1” are among the thousands of protest signs being held at the fourth annual Women’s March taking place around the country Saturday.

While the reasons why people are participating vary, President Donald Trump has been a core source of frustration for many, including Rachael Ryan in New York City. Ryan joined roughly 3,000 other people Saturday near Central Park to stand against the President.

“These protests are hugely important. We cannot have four more years of Trump. He has done too much damage already,” Ryan told CNN on Twitter.

Ryan spotted a group of protesters in New York holding signs that read: “My milkshake brings all the girls to the MARCH,” “Feminism: the radical notion that women are people” and “Girls just wanna have fundamental rights.”

Another common theme seen on protest signs around the US was reproductive rights. Linda Webb saw many signs in that vein in St. Louis.

“We will stand up [for] women’s rights and equality! HUGE crowd. So many young women here who are fighting for their future,” Webb tweeted.

Webb snapped two photos of women in St. Louis holding signs that read, “My body my choice,” “Who run the world” GIRLS” and “No sign is big enough to list all the reasons I’m here.”

The Women’s March began in response to Trump’s election and has since transformed into a nationwide movement. According to the Women’s March website, organizers follow eight “unity principles:” ending violence; protecting reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, worker’s rights, civil rights, disability rights and immigrant rights; and environmental justice.

The march is intended to ” harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change.”

Maggie Rowe attended the first Women’s March at the Capitol and others around Delaware since. She was in Newark, Delaware, on Saturday and heard Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester speak “about the increasing number of women in Congress, the most we’ve ever had, yet women still make up less than a quarter of US Representatives,” Rowe said.

During Blunt Rochester’s remarks, Rowe snapped a photo of a protest sign resting in front of the podium that said, “A woman’s place is in the resistance.”

In Portland, Maine, Riley Rourke attended the march with roughly 250 others.

“These marches are incredibly important now more than ever with Susan Collins up for re-election and the upcoming trial of the President. It shows that women cannot and will not be silenced,” Rourke told CNN on Twitter.

Collins, a Republican, is a pivotal swing vote in the fight over whether to allow new witnesses during the Senate’s impeachment trial of Trump, including possible new evidence from indicted Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas.

While at the march in Portland, Rourke spotted the following signs: “My arms are tired…from holding this sign since the 1970s!!!” and “We are the granddaughters of the witches you weren’t able to burn.”