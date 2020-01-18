Man charged with kidnapping woman for ‘sexual servitude’ after deputy hit by SUV responding to scene

National & World

THOMASVILLE, NC (WGHP) — A man faces new charges of kidnapping and forcible sex offense after deputies responded to a report of a woman being “attacked,” according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Michael was initially charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, manufacturing in a dwelling or place of business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is now also charged with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

At about 7:26 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to 152 Kanoy Road for a “disturbance” in which a woman was being “attacked,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies were on scene when a woman driving a large SUV, which was inside a garage, smashed through the garage door and hit one of the deputies in the parking lot. The deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

A deputy reportedly fired shots when the SUV did not stop.

The woman behind the wheel was shot and taken to a hospital.

Michael, who was also at the scene, was arrested.

Arrest warrants reveal Michael kidnapped a woman to hold her in “sexual servitude” against her will. The victim was seriously injured and sexually assaulted.

The SBI is investigating.

