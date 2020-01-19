Alleged drunk driver crashes into home in AL, arrested returning to scene

National & World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A man allegedly driving drunk came to an abrupt stop Saturday, crashing his van into a Toulminville home.

The driver, who bailed from the vehicle, was arrested around an hour after the incident, when he returned to the scene. FOX10 News shot exclusive video of Mobile police arresting the man.

Mason Sylvester was inside the home at the time of the crash – just feet from where the van struck the house.

“I just heard these tires screeching and I heard a loud boom and I ran outside and saw the van right here,” Sylvester said. “Didn’t know what was going on I just thought someone was braking really hard, and something told me to just back up.”

FOX10 News asked the suspect, who sat handcuffed in the back of a patrol car if he would like to say anything, to which the man didn’t reply.

The van, which took out a street sign at Craft Highway and Stone Court was later towed away by Mobile police.

