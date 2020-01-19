Off-duty firefighter stabbed at bar in suspected random attack

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — An off-duty Portland firefighter was stabbed in a suspected random attack at a Portland bar.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at Kingston Sports Bar & Grill near Southwest Morrison Street and West Burnside Street.

Witnesses described hearing people screaming in the front corner of the restaurant. They said the victim was sitting in a booth right up against the window, when a knife-wielding man went inside the business and stabbed the victim in the chest area.

Police say the victim had cuts to his upper arm and torso. People inside the restaurant said the victim was able to hold pressure on his wound, and he was alert and talking when emergency crews arrived.

Investigators said the victim is a lieutenant with Portland Fire & Rescue and a 20-year veteran with that department. They said he was at the restaurant with family when the attack occurred.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, and it was initially reported that he would require surgery, but that ended up not being the case.

A spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue said Sunday that the injured firefighter has been released from the hospital.

Officers said the attack appears to be random.

Witnesses described the suspect as appearing to be homeless with mental health issues.

Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived. Officers searched for the suspect but did not locate him.

Police are not releasing a suspect description at this time. They say the victim and suspect did not know each other.

No arrests have been made, and no additional information was available.

Portland police assault detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or the circumstances of the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 20-20370.

