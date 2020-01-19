Two people were killed and five injured in a Texas club shooting Sunday night

National & World

Two people were killed and five injured after at least one person opened fire inside a Texas club Sunday night, police said.

Police received calls of shots fired around 8 p.m., San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a news conference. There seemed to be some kind of altercation inside the club between individuals or a group, McManus said, and that’s when the shots were fired.

Police are looking for one suspect, he said, adding that it’s still unclear whether the shooting was indiscriminate or targeted.

“I’m confident that we will identify the individual and have that person in custody sooner than later,” the chief said.

One 21-year-old male was found dead inside the club. Another victim died after being found in critical condition.

Four people were transported to local hospitals by the San Antonio Fire Department, spokesman Joe Arrington told CNN. Three of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

The last victim arrived at the hospital themselves, Arrington said.

The police chief said officials are still looking into the incident and that the “investigation is not nearly complete.”