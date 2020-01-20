Cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters, local departments working to protect them from it

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Turns out, the biggest threat for firefighters isn’t from fighting fires.

The leading cause of death is actually cancer, due to all of the different carcinogens they’re exposed to.

“Back in earlier in my career, I started in ‘89, we didn’t do things the way we do now,” said Steve Fisher with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The apparatus operator and paramedic is talking about the way they handle their fire gear.

“We didn’t clean our gear as we do now,” said Fisher.

Back in the day, he said it was a badge of courage to sport crusty black uniforms and helmets.

But it’s that same badge of courage that Fisher believes is the reason so many firefighters have been forced to fight cancer.

“When we’re diagnosed, we lose it,” said Fisher.

Fisher is speaking from experience. In 2009, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Fisher blames his exposure to cancer-causing carcinogens that can be found at fire scenes and even linger on skin and gear long after.

“I was really, really concerned at that point, thinking my job was over, my career is done,” said Fisher. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to see my daughter’s next birthday.”

But after a long five-year fight, Fisher became a cancer survivor.

He knows his story is different from so many others though.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firefighters are 9 percent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer and 14 percent more likely to die from it than the average person.

According to the Firefighter Support Network, where Fisher serves as Oregon’s director, cancer has caused 70 percent of deaths in the line of duty.

“We have had a handful of cancer occurrences,” said Lt. Tommy Schroeder with Portland Fire & Rescue.

Schroeder said they’re also working hard to reduce cancer within Portland Fire & Rescue.

“It’s certainly something that we worry about,” he said.

He said some of those things include wearing individually fitted masks to better keep smoke out, showering more quickly after a fire and properly storing and cleaning their gear.

“Now, we’re taking greater strides in making sure that when we exit a fire, we’re getting those contaminants off of the areas of our body, you know, around your neck, cuffs of your sleeve, anywhere that smoke can infiltrate, and you wouldn’t even know it,” said Schroeder.

Fisher said he’s fighting not only to protect himself, but his brothers and sisters who continue to put their lives on the line, long after the flames are out.

“I speak up when I need to and it’s not because I’m trying to be unruly, I’m trying to do it for the benefit of everyone else,” said Fisher.

FOX 12 was told a lot of the hygiene-type changes have been made at fire departments in the past 10 years.

Firefighters in Oregon do have some protections. In 2009, a law passed that lists 12 different cancers. If a firefighter is diagnosed with one on the list, it’s automatically assumed they got it on the job.

