Driver uses BB gun to shoot out windows of parked cars

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — Someone used a BB gun to shoot out car windows in Vancouver, according to police.

Neighbors said it happened Friday night, and even though nothing was stolen, they’re left dealing with the damage.

Ring video on Northeast 20th Street shows a car pull up, the driver gets out, and popping sounds can be heard.

Vancouver police believe a man used a BB gun to shoot out the windows of four vehicles on that block.

The video shows the driver lets the car keep on rolling before hopping back in.

Five streets over and around the corner on 14th Street, Brian Collins thinks that must have been what happened to his car too.

“The glass was all on the inside front seats. There’s still some here on the street,” Collins said.

Saturday morning he said he was on the other side of town in his work car when one of his family members called to tell him the driver side window of his personal car, sitting just outside his home, was shattered.

Now, he’s got the tarp over it.

Police said they don’t have enough evidence to confirm this was the work of the same suspect but they are investigating.

“I’ve never understood why someone just randomly vandalizes everyone else’s hard work, I hope that whoever it was gets whatever they need out, gets their help, gets caught and maybe straighten themselves out, but I just, I’ll never get it, I’ll never understand it,” Collins said.

At this point, police don’t have any information on the suspect or the suspect’s car.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Vancouver police.

