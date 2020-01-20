Kalispell shelter partners with local hotel for dog sleepovers

National & World

KALISPELL (KPAX TV) — The Humane Society of Northwest Montana has partnered with Homewood Suites by Hilton in Kalispell for overnight dog sleepovers.

Dogs will partner with a specific volunteer after the foster parent meets with the dog multiple times at the shelter. Humane Society executive director Lori Heatherington says Homewood Suites approached the humane society with the idea.

“Opportunity for the dog is fantastic though, they get to like watch T.V., lay on the carpet, bond with the volunteer and have a whole night of being somebody’s dog for the night,” said Heatherington.

She says the first dog sleepover will be on Sunday, Jan. 19, but volunteers are not allowed to take any other pets for the overnight stay. Those who wish to volunteer are asked to contact the Humane Society of Northwest Montana at (406) 752-7297.

A 2016 study showed dogs that slept in hotel rooms for a night away from the animal shelter experienced lower stress levels.

