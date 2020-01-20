Snowbowl welcomes Northern Division Freestyle Tour

National & World

MISSOULA (KPAX TV) — Montana Snowbowl welcomed skiers from Bozeman, Idaho, Utah, and Washington this weekend for the first stop on the Northern Division Freestyle Tour .

The event kicked off on Friday with training runs and wrapped up Sunday afternoon with a dual competition. Some of the skiers competing were as young as eight-years-old.

The Missoula Freestyle Ski Team hosted the competition at their home mogul course at Snowbowl.

Athletes were judged on speed, turns, and jumps — and a handful of the higher-level skiers that competed this weekend hope to eventually make the US Ski Team and World Cup.

For the majority of the skiers, the goal is to make it to Junior Nationals, the national freestyle competition for kids 18 and under.

Missoula Freestyle director — and former US Ski team member — Donovan Power says competitions like this one are crucial as kids pursue their skiing goals.

“They train all the time, and training can get a little monotonous, and it can be hard to get the fire that will drive you to that next level,” Power explained. “So, having the nervousness, the crucible of competition allows the kids to put it all on the line and ski to their potential.”

The Missoula Freestyle Team heads to Sun Valley Idaho next weekend for another mogul competition.

