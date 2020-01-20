Man arrested in San Antonio shooting that left 2 dead

National & World

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting at a San Antonio club Sunday night, police said.

Kieran Christopher Williams is accused of killing two and injuring five people inside the club Ventura, the San Antonio Police Department said on Twitter. He will be charged with capital murder, the tweet says.

Police received calls of shots fired around 8 p.m., San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a news conference earlier. There seemed to be some kind of altercation inside the club between individuals or a group, McManus said, and that’s when the shots were fired.

While police took him into custody, Williams told reporters he was targeted and that one of the victims “told me he was going to kill me,” CNN affiliate KSAT reported.

Williams said one of the victims pulled out a gun.

“He didn’t have a chance,” Williams said.

Williams also told reporters that he “regret[s] everything” he did.

The suspect was scheduled to perform at the club Sunday night, according to his Instagram account, which he promoted to reporters while being walked to a police car, KSAT reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that the investigation isn’t over.

“This is really just kind of the beginning of it,” he said after Williams was questioned.

San Antonio police tweeted that Williams may face additional charges.

Inside the club, a 21-year-old male was found dead. Another victim died after being found in critical condition.

Four people were transported to local hospitals by the San Antonio Fire Department, spokesman Joe Arrington told CNN. Three of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

The last victim arrived at the hospital themselves, Arrington said.