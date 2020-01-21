17-year-old girl asleep in basement rescued from burning home in Longview

National & World

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) — A sleeping teenager was rescued after firefighters responded to a house fire in Longview Monday evening.

At 8:50 p.m., Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were called out to the 300 block of 16th Avenue after a 911 caller reported smoke coming from a home.

Crews arrived to the scene and found an attached garage that was fully involved with flames spreading inside the home.

Longview Fire officials said four family members had escaped, but a 17-year-old girl was missing. She was last seen in the basement.

Crews quickly deployed into the basement and found the girl sound asleep. She was escorted out of the home and no medical need was required.

Officials said the basement only had two small windows, and if the fire had spread more anymore, the only viable exit would have been blocked by fire.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

Officials said the fire damaged the garage, laundry room and stairway leading to the first floor. The first floor suffered heavy smoke damage.

According to officials, the home did not have any working smoke alarms present at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated damage to the home may exceed $75,000.

