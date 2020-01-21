2 Men Shot, One In The Back Of His Head, On Monday In Baltimore

National & World

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Police are investigating two non-fatal shootings in Baltimore on Monday.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 5:07 p.m. for a shooting victim. A 26-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The victim drove himself to the hospital.

Police believe he was shot in the 1800 block of Ramblewood Avenue in northeast Baltimore.

A 19-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his body around 9:04 p.m. along Federal Street at Washington Street in east Baltimore.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police learned the man was shot in the 1500 block of Chapel Street while he was driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Detectives are investigating these incidents and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

