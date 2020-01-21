3 facing prostitution charges following closure of West Allis massage parlor

National & World

WEST ALLIS, WI (WDJT) — Three women are facing prostitution charges following the closure of a West Allis massage parlor.

According to a criminal complaint, Xiaoye Wan, Li Wang and Qiuying Zhao are all facing charges.

West Allis Police say “Asian Massage” located near 92nd and Greenfield has been closed.

According to court documents, undercover officers went to the location and asked for massages. During the visits, those charged either touched or offered to touch the officers’ genitals and asked for money.

The manager of the parlor told authorities nothing illegal was happening there.

If convicted, Zhao and Wan face up to nine months in prison. Wang, the manager of the business, faces more than six years in prison.

