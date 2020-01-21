A Northeastern University student from Iran has been removed from the US. His attorney says he had a student visa

National & World

An Iranian student admitted to Northeastern University was detained at Boston Logan International Airport and removed from the US, his attorney said.

Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein, 24, was refused entry into the US on his student visa and was deported Monday night, attorney Kerry Doyle said.

The deportation happened despite an emergency stay granted by a Massachusetts district court judge, Doyle said.

According to the court docket, Judge Allison D. Burroughs ordered yesterday that Dehghani’s removal be stayed for 48 hours or until further order of the court.

A federal detention hearing for Dehghani was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

CNN has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs & Border Protection for comment.

The student’s visa was revoked, his attorney says

According to an emergency petition filed by Doyle, the State Department issued Dehghani a student visa last week. But when Dehghani tried entering the US on January 19, he was taken into secondary inspection and refused entry.

US Customs and Border Protection revoked Dehghani’s student visa and issued him an expedited removal order, the court filing says.

“It is unclear why Defendants would now decide, after conducting a full visa issuance process, that Plaintiff’s student visa should be revoked,” the court document say.

The defendants in the filing include the CBP and the Department of Homeland Security.

“Rather than being based in legitimate concerns over Plaintiff’s admissibility to the United States, this revocation and expedited removal is a result of additional scrutiny targeting Iranian citizens,” the filing says.

In a statement, CBP said it could not discuss individual proceedings.

“CBP officers are charged with enforcing not only immigration and customs laws, but they also enforce over 400 laws for 40 other agencies and have stopped thousands of violators of US law,” the agency said in a statement.

“Applicants must demonstrate they are admissible into the US by overcoming all grounds of inadmissibility including health-related grounds, criminality, security reasons, public charge, labor certification, illegal entrants and immigration violations, documentation requirements, and miscellaneous grounds.”

Northeastern University also said it has been in touch with federal officials to learn more about the case and provide Dehghani with the appropriate assistance to “facilitate a successful return to Northeastern.”

Dehghani was admitted to the university’s undergraduate program starting in the 2018-2019 academic year and filed for a student visa in 2018. After an in-person interview and a full State Department review, he was issued his student visa last week, his court petition says.

Protesters rallied outside the airport

Meanwhile, a crowd — including members of the ACLU of Massachusetts and the Muslim Justice League — has gathered at the Boston airport to protest Dehghani’s detention.

“The ACLU supports the attorneys Kerry Doyle and Susan Church in their emergency lawsuit, and are working closely with them to ensure due process and justice for students with valid visas to come study in Massachusetts,” ACLU of Massachusetts Executive Director Carol Rose said in a statement.

Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also weighed in, tweeting: “Shahab Dehghani is an Iranian student with a valid F1 visa, returning to finish his education. CBP already held him overnight. His deportation must be halted, and we must fight the Trump administration’s xenophobic policies.”