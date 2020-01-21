Bond Set For Kelly Turner, Mother Of Colorado Make-A-Wish Girl

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CASTLE ROCK, CO (KCNC) — A $250,000 bond has been set for Kelly Turner. She is charged with the murder of her daughter Olivia Gant. Turner had claimed her daughter had a terminal illness and had raised money through GoFundMe and other means. Gant died in 2017.

The daughter was also benefited by the Make-A-Wish foundation, police and fire departments.

In a Douglas County District Court hearing, Turner’s lawyer said they had 20 doctors lined up to counter the prosecution’s doctors.

Turner is also charged with theft, charitable fraud, forgery and attempt to influence a public servant.

The investigation into how Olivia died began after doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado became suspicious when Turner brought in her older daughter because of “bone pain.”

An arraignment has been set for Feb. 28.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.