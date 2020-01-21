Classic car found 3 days after it was stolen from WWII vet in Sacramento

National & World

SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA) — A classic car that was stolen from a 106-year-old World War II veteran Friday was found three days later, the owner said.

The blue, 1956 Cadillac El Dorado was found Monday, Curly Bunfill said.

“I feel like I’m on Cloud 9. If (there’s) a Cloud 10, I’ll be on it,” he said after hearing the news. “Wonderful, we got our car.”

Bunfill reported the car stolen on Friday. He said he took the battery out of the car, which means the thieves had to push it out of the garage and onto the street.

Investigators said officers found the car Monday afternoon at a police station. Police are looking into whether the person who returned the car bought it from someone for $8,600, saw the news reports that it was stolen and then dropped it off at a station.

Bunfill was a stuntman before he joined the military. While serving in WWII, Bunfill earned Purple Hearts, police said.

The Cadillac was a gift from the late actress Rita Hayworth. The doors, rear and engine block all have “Rita Hayworth” beveled on them, police said.

“I met her at a party in Beverly Hills. She’s quite a lady. A hell of a dancer,” Bunfill said. “The poor thing died and she willed the car to me.”

Bunfill said he will pick up the car on Tuesday, adding that he is grateful for the officers’ hard work.

“Everybody liked that car. Not only me, but it went all over, it went to all the shows, all over the country, that car went,” he said. “Everybody just loved it. It was a beautiful car.”

Police said there is no one in custody at this time in connection with the theft. This is still an active investigation.

