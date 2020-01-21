Family of fallen officers remember their loved ones

National & World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Sunday, what started out as a call to 911 reporting an assault, eventually turned into a tragedy leaving two Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers shot dead, and many displaced due to a massive inferno.

KITV4 heard from family of the two officers that were killed. Officer Tiffany Enriquez was a seven-year veteran on the force who worked in the Waikiki district, and Officer Kaulike Kalama was a nine-year veteran, most recently assigned to the East Honolulu district.

Jon Enriquez, Tiffany’s ex-husband and the father of her children, remembers her as a loving mother who cared about her family, and the O’ahu and Guam communities where she’s from. She was a 1999 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School.

A spokesperson reached out to speak on the behalf of Kaulike Kalama’s family. They tell KITV4 the family is devastated and are in the process of making a Facebook and a GoFundMe page where the public can express their condolences.

