Housing complex goes without water for almost 2 days

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Water is now restored to homes in a public housing complex. About 40 homes in the Edgehill Apartments were without water pressure or without water at all. This went Sunday through most of Monday.

Plumbers with the Metro Development and Housing Agency were out working on an underground water leak starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Crews were able to restore the water a little after 7 p.m. Monday. Some residents said it wasn’t an easy two days.

Mom Monique Luckett said her children are usually talking about their dance trophies and when they’ll be old enough to get a bike.

“Not yet,” laughed Luckett, speaking to one of her little girls.

“You need to go buy me one!” she said back.

“OK.”

Monday, the concerns at home were a whole lot bigger.

News4 spoke with Luckett a few hours before water was restored.

“This is what we get!” Luckett said at the time, lifting the handle on her sink with no water coming out. “Nothing!”

“I can’t cook,” she continued. “I have a baby that’s on formula, so he needs water. You can’t bathe your kids. They can’t use the bathroom. That means I have to get up, take my kids all the way down the street. Yeah, it’s real cold. Very frustrating.”

MDHA delivered cases of bottled water to homes hit by the underground water leak.

Luckett said she was looking forward to when her children would be talking about trophies and bikes again instead of water and bitter cold.

Though a church offered to pay for a hotel room for Luckett and her children, Luckett said the repair was made in time for her to stay in her own home Monday night.