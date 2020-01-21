MLB stars Derek Jeter and Larry Walker elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

National & World

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was one of two players elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter played 20 seasons for the Yankees, winning five World Series titles with the team. Jeter was one vote away from being the second player ever to get a unanimous vote. The first was his teammate Mariano Rivera last year.

Jeter had a storied career with the Yankees. Drafted sixth overall in 1992, Jeter made his debut in May 1995. He was a 14-time American League All-Star and was sixth all-time with 3,645 career hits, according to Major League Baseball’s website.

Jeter retired in 2014 and in 2017 became the 22nd Yankee to have his number retired, according to the MLB.

Larry Walker was the other player elected to the Hall on Tuesday in his 10th and final year on the ballot. The power-hitting outfielder played 17 seasons with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.

Walker was a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner.

Two controversial players on the ballot Tuesday included Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, who both faced accusations of performance enhancing drug use. Both have denied the accusations. Neither received the 75% of the HOF ballots to gain election. This is each player’s eighth year on the ballot; players are allowed only 10 years on the ballot.