Police Seek Owner After Dog Found Abandoned, Tied To West Boylston Street Sign

WEST BOYLSTON, MA (WBZ) — Police in West Boylston are trying to track down the owner of a dog found abandoned and tied to a street sign over the weekend.

A passerby spotted the dog at the intersection of Bunker Hill Parkway and Maple Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday and called police.

“The dog was friendly and hopped into the police cruiser,” West Boylston police said. “The dog had no tags.”

The dog that police are calling “Danny” is being checked out at the Worcester Animal Rescue League.

“He is doing fine, eating well, is in good shape and resting comfortably,” police said.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call police at 774-450-3510.

