Protesters Decry Horse Deaths at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Arcadia, CA (KTLA) — Demonstrators gathered in front of Santa Anita Park in Arcadia Sunday to demand an end to horse racing after the third horse in as many days died at the racetrack.

Protesters were already planning their demonstration Saturday after word that two horses had died both Friday and Saturday during races at the venue. The deaths marked the 42nd at the park since late December of 2018, and the fourth this year.

They said they were only further incensed when another horse died at the track on Sunday after suffering an injury in a collision with another horse during training, as track officials confirmed. The other involved horse and both jockeys were not injured.

Track officials also confirmed the euthanization of the horses on Friday and Saturday, after both suffered ankle fractures.

