19-year-old accused of financially exploiting 4 elderly victims

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) — Authorities arrested 19-year-old Jaylon Ametrius George of Magnolia Springs and charged her with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of financial exploitation of the elderly as well as two felony counts of theft of property and one felony count of possession of forged instrument.

George is accused of financially exploiting at least four elderly victims who are residents of a local nursing home where she was employed for a short time.

Officials say this investigation is being conducted in a cooperative effort by a newly formed team formed by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office targeting financial exploitation and abuse of the elderly.

George was out on bond for previous financial crimes.

According to police, additional victims may have been discovered during the search and additional charges are likely. George’s previous bond has been revoked.

