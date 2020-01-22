Crews rescue deer stuck on icy pond in Glastonbury

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) — Emergency crews rescued a deer that was stuck on an iced-over pond in Glastonbury Wednesday morning.

The deer was found on top of the icy pond off Hebron Avenue around 8 a.m.

Firefighters were able to rescue the deer, who was unharmed.

The deer later wandered away.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.