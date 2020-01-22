Driver accused in crash that pinned woman between 2 cars appears in court

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A driver is accused of causing a crash that pinned a woman between two cars in southeast Portland.

Hayley Jean, 35, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say she ran into a 75-year-old woman who was getting something out of the trunk of her car on Southeast Steele Street.

The woman was crushed between the two cars, and her legs were so severely injured, they may need to be amputated.

According to court documents, an officer noticed Jean’s speech was slow and slurred, and she was swaying when she was walking and standing.

Court records show she told police she was “on methadone” and the officer noticed injection sites on her body.

Jean was arrested on the spot for DUII while paramedics treated the victim, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jean has also been charged with assault in the second degree, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

In court Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty and requested to be released so she could continue methadone treatment.

She also claimed to suffer from epilepsy and seizures, something she told the judge was being exacerbated by staying in jail.

“I’d be willing to wear an ankle bracelet, whatever you need me to do, I just don’t want to be hitting my head on a cement floor repeatedly,” Jean said. “I know I’m not in any position to be asking for anything like that considering what that other woman’s going through but…”

The district attorney argued she stay in jail.

“Although I recognize the defendant has some issues, the victim now has some issues of her own including crushed legs that may lead to an amputation of her legs. That’s the current information that we have from the hospital,” he said.

The judge decided he didn’t have verified details regarding Jean’s health, setting a release hearing for later next week.

